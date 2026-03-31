Cornell Defender Alyssa Regalado Eyes The PWHL Draft In The Next Chapter Of Her Career

With the prospect of a professional career on the horizon, it isn't lost on Regalado how special this moment is for her career. "It's an amazing thing to even think about," she said. "It's something that I never thought was even going to be possible. I think my freshman year, I said, 'Okay, well, after my four years, I guess maybe Sweden, if that's an option. It's hard to put into words how cool and how special it is to have this opportunity."