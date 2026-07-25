Counting Down The PWHL's Best Undrafted Players To Date

The PWHL is entering year four. The bulk of the league's talent has entered via the PWHL Draft, but there are already a handful of undrafted free agents who have made their mark in the league.
The 2026 PWHL Draft was filled with incredible talent, bringing a new wave of future stars to the league. But not every player selected will make an impact in the PWHL, or even make a PWHL roster.
And not every player who wasn't drafted will be outside the league this season.
While the bulk of the PWHL's player-pool has come through the draft, many undrafted players through the league's first three seasons have already earned their way into the league and into impactful positions.
Here's a look at the PWHL's best undrafted players to date.
1. Maddie Rooney, Minnesota Frost
Rooney has won two Walter Cup titles backstopping the Minnesota Frost. After going undrafted she won the Minnesota Frost's top crease spot from Nicole Hensley earning a new long-term contract, and protection in the most recent round of expansion. Rooney finished fourth in the league in GAA and fifth in save percentage this season.
2. Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Seattle Torrent
The top scoring undrafted player this season with six points in 25 games for the Seattle Torrent, Grant-Mentis has played her way into regular middle six minutes and has become a sought after member of the league.
3. Kathryn Reilly, Ottawa Charge
After taking a year away from hockey, Kathryn Reilly led all undrafted players in time on ice this season playing 15:39 for the Ottawa Charge. She was a key piece to their run to the Walter Cup finals and immediately earned a new contract. She's still rounding back into form offensively, which is a step in her development to watch this season.
4. Mariah Keopple, PWHL San Jose
No undrafted player has played more games in the PWHL than Keopple, who at 82 games is likely to be the first undrafted player to cross the 100 game mark in her career this season. She's bounced from Montreal to Seattle to San Jose this season, but Keopple has evolved into a solid bottom pairing defender who can play bigger minutes in a defensive role in a pinch.
5. Catherine Dubois, Montreal Victoire
The Walter Cup champion is a physical presence who has made Montreal harder to play against in her three seasons in the league. Whether it's along the walls or net front, Dubois is a gamer and a fan favourite.
6. Kaitlin Willoughby, Montreal Victoire
Winning the Walter Cup this season, Willoughby went on a late season offensive run after spending her first two seasons in the league without a goal. She's a bottom line forward, but one who provides reliable minutes, raises the tempo, and checks hard.
7. Natalie Snodgrass, PWHL Las Vegas
Snodgrass has three solid seasons under her belt with the Ottawa Charge and last year the Seattle Torrent where she recorded five points in 29 games. This offseason she signed with PWHL Las Vegas where she'll be a value veteran in their bottom six.
8. Laura Kluge, Boston Fleet
Kluge is probably one of the undrafted forwards in this league with the most untapped potential. She's an intelligent two-way forward with good size and pace to her game. She thinks the game well and provides reliable play at both ends. She's back with the Boston Fleet for a second season after being a late-year add in Toronto in her first campaign in the league. Kluge represented Germany at the Olympics.
9. Emma Greco, Ottawa Charge
A heavy hitting defensive defender Greco has turned into a journeywoman in the league having now played for Ottawa, Vancouver, Boston, and Minnesota. She's back in Ottawa again and will provide bottom pairing security, physicality, and a veteran presence.
10. Rylind MacKinnon, Boston Fleet
The first player to come to the PWHL direct from U SPORTS and stick in a contributing role, Rylind MacKinnon broke into the league with Toronto, but has since laid down roots with Boston. She's big and physical, and still developing. Had good offensive numbers in U SPORTS, which will be the next step in her career if she can find ways to contribute from the blueline.
Other Undrafted PWHL Players Of Note
- Brooke Bryant, PWHL San Jose
- Claire Butorac, Minnesota Frost
- Carly Jackson, Seattle Torrent
- Jessica Kondas, Toronto Sceptres
- Taylor House, Boston Fleet
- Nicole Vallario, New York Sirens
- Peyton Anderson, Minnesota Frost