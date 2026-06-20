Coyne Schofield May Not Return To Frost Next Season

Some of the PWHL's biggest names have yet to sign. One of those players, Kendall Coyne Schofield, may not return to the ice next season as the Frost await her decision.
Minnesota Frost captain and USA national team star Kendall Coyne Schofield is one of the best players in the world. She was a top scorer in the PWHL this season and won the second Olympic gold medal of her career in Milan with Team USA.
Despite her on ice success this season, Coyne Schofield might not be back on the ice with the Minnesota Frost next season.
At a media availability featuring Frost forward and league leading scorer Kelly Pannek, Minnesota Frost round pick Sara Swiderski, and general manager Melissa Caruso, it became more clear that whispers that Coyne Schofield was considering her future in the league.
Caruso said that Coyne Schofield was still deciding if she would play for the Minnesota Frost next season, and that the team was giving her time to make that decision.
After initial speculation that Coyne Schofield may have been in conversation with Detroit, it became clear that Coyne Schofield was not going anywhere. The question marks about her future were a dissuading facto in pursuing Coyne Schofield, including to not tender her an Expansion Franchise Offer.
Coyne Schofield, 34, finished last season with 23 points in 23 games. In her career, she's won two Walter Cups with the Minnesota Frost, two Olympic gold medals, and seven World Championship medals.
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