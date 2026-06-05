Daryl Watts Signs Four-Year Contract With PWHL Detroit

Daryl Watts has signed a four-year contract with PWHL Detroit becoming the first player in franchise history. Watts signed an Expansion Franchise Offer with Detroit.
PWHL Detroit made history today signing forward Daryl Watts to a four-year contract. Watts signed an Expansion Foundational Offer worth at least $100,000 per season, and earned a $20,000 signing bonus for signing for multiple seasons.
Watts' new contract keeps her in Detroit through the 2029-2030 season.
The 27-year-old member of Canada's national team ranks second all-time in PWHL goal scoring and third in points.
The former Patty Kazmaier winner played for PWHL Ottawa during the league's inaugural season before moving to the Toronto Sceptres the past two seasons.
Watts recorded 19 points last season to lead the Toronto Sceptres in scoring.
She also led Canada in scoring at the 2026 Olympics in Milan.
Watts is believed to be the first of several national team stars bolting for Detroit, which will also include Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes from the Seattle Torrent.
Detroit will be guided by general manager Manon Rheaume, and already hired head coach Josh Sciba from New York.