Desbiens Earns Shutout In Goaltending Duel In Quebec City

“From a coach's standpoint, it felt like nothing was getting by her tonight," said Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie about Desbiens' performance. "She felt very calm and composed. She is very calm under pressure, and even in the moments like the five-minute penalty and the six on five at the end, I felt like nothing was going to go past that red line. I love seeing a game like that for Ann, because on a lot of nights, she produces those types of performances but maybe doesn't get that shutout result that she deserves. And so, I was really happy for her, and her teammates were happy for her.”