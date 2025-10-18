Desbiens Honored With Sculpture At Home Arena In Quebec

Montreal Victoire and Team Canada netminder Ann-Renée Desbiens was immortalized this week as a scultpure of the goalie was unveiled in front of a newly renovated arena in Ville de Clermont, Quebec.

In a press release commemorating the sculpture and completion of the project, officials referred to Desbiens as the "Wall of Charlevoix" and as an individual who has inspired generations of athletes in Quebec.

"As Mayor of the City of Clermont, the members of the City Council, and the staff are proud of Ann-Renée's accomplishments. It's a great pleasure to have watched this young local woman grow and grow from a young age," said Clermont Mayor Luc Cauchon in a translated comment. "Seeing this young woman where she is today is a source of pride for the people of Clermont and the greater Charlevoix region. Congratulations to you, Ann-Renée, for your journey. You inspire perseverance for our next generation."

Desbiens herself, who is preparing for another PWHL season and Olympic year, acknowledged the moment.

"This evening is a proud moment for my family and me. I am grateful to see the City of Clermont pay tribute to me and that this sculpture can give hope to the next generation of this magnificent region," said Desbiens.

"[T]he unveiling of the Ann-Renée Desbiens sculpture, here where she made her debut, is a deeply touching tribute," said Kariane Bourassa, MNA for Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré. "Ann-Renée embodies talent, perseverance, and boldness. She is a tremendous source of inspiration for young people in Charlevoix and throughout Quebec. It is a privilege to celebrate today both the rejuvenated arena and the remarkable career of an athlete who made her debut here in Charlevoix-Est and who makes us so proud."

Originally built in 1974, the arena underwent three years of renovations costing $4.3 million.

"It is with great pride that we celebrate the inauguration of the Clermont Arena today," said Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure in a translated statement. "This renovated sports facility will provide residents with a modern and welcoming space to practice their favorite sports, gather, and thrive. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting local initiatives that promote a healthy and active lifestyle."

The renovation also included unveiling a new statue honoring Desbiens, who spent her youth hockey career playing at the arena in Clermont. Desbiens has won Olympic and World Championship gold medals as a member of Team Canada and was the 2024-25 PWHL Goaltender of the Year.