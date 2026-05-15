Detroit Officially Names Manon Rhéaume First PWHL General Manager

Women's hockey legend Manon Rhéaume has been officially hired as the first general manager for PWHL Detroit.
The PWHL has appointed Manon Rhéaume as general manager of PWHL Detroit.
A long time Michigan resident and coach with the Little Caesars Hockey Club, Rhéaume is considered a trailblazer of women's hockey having played for Canada at the first Olympics, in several men's professional leagues, and appearing in multiple NHL exhibition games with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“Manon is a pioneer whose impact on the game extends far beyond the ice,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. “She brings an unmatched hockey resume, a championship mindset, and a lifelong commitment to growing the women’s game. Her experience at every level of hockey, combined with her leadership and vision, makes her the perfect person to lead PWHL Detroit into its inaugural season.”
Rhéaume recently spent four seasons in hockey operations with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, and has served as the Little Caesars girls' division director. She joins PWHL Detroit, who will be closely supported by Ilitch Sports and Entertainment, the founding supporters of the Little Caesars organization.
“I’m incredibly honored and excited to join the PWHL and help build something special in Detroit,” said Rhéaume. “This city has such a deep hockey tradition, and the passion for hockey here is truly special. The growth of women’s hockey has been incredible to watch, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport alongside the PWHL. I can’t wait to get started and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud of.”
Rhéaume will begin roster building for PWHL Detroit almost immediately with the PWHL player dispersal process for expansion beginning May 28, followed by the 2026 PWHL Draft, to be hosted at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on June 17.