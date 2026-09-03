Detroit Used A Familiar Model To Build Their PWHL Roster, But Can They Avoid A Familiar Fate?

Perhaps the key difference for Detroit was GM Manon Rheaume's decision to hire a coach with not only experience in the league, but experience in women's hockey in general. Josh Sciba has spent the past two seasons learning the ins and outs of the PWHL as an assistant coach with the New York Sirens. He's also been an assistant for Team USA through their World Championship and Olympic gold medal run the last 12 months. His role included a focus on their offensive group and power play, and USA was dominant in both. It makes the additions of Knight, Curl-Salemme, Bilka, and even Jesse Compher more important as Sciba has a group of familiar faces.