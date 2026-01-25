Discussion: PWHL Expansion Teams Finding Their Form As Slow Starts

For me when it comes to the Sceptres, I think the writing was on the wall as soon as they acquired Ella Shelton. She’s a fantastic player so this is nothing against her, but they could have picked Casey O’Brien and Natalie Mlynkova with their first two picks, and now we’re looking at a fast and dynamic offense with a bright future. And they still could have taken Nina Jobst-Smith, Riley Brengman, or Dayle Ross in round three or four to add to the blueline. This is a team that has boasted about having no scouts, which is the least professional thing a professional team could say, and it is playing out.