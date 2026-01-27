Discussion: Who Wins Rookie Of The Year?

Kennedy: For me right now, despite the importance and success of Kaltounková and O’Brien in New York, this is all about Haley Winn. Defenders don’t always get the same love for these awards that tend to be voted on by people who see the numbers, and not the quieter impact. But this is a rookie leading the league in time on ice, averaging, and I repeat, averaging, more than a minute more per game than Boston’s captain Megan Keller. She’s averaging over two minutes more than Ella Shelton, three minutes more than Lee Stecklein and Renata Fast.