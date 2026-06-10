Duggan Touts Osborne As "One Of The Most Valuable Long-Term Goalie Assets In The League"

Meghan Duggan sang the praises of PWHL Hamilton's new starting goaltender, Kayle Osborne, who she said is an ascending talent who is "one of the most valuable long-term goalie assets in the league."
PWHL Hamilton was thrilled with the five players they signed. It was easy to tout the accolades of the star group that includes a nominee for PWHL Forward of the Year in Brianne Jenner, and Rookie of the Year in Nicole Gosling. Or the league's highest paid player from last season and Canadian national team member Emily Clark. And then there is two-time Olympic All-Star Alina Muller.
But it was Hamilton's signing of netminder Kayle Osborne that may have been the biggest aquisition for the team. Goaltending in the PWHL is of the utmost importance, but Duggan feels her team found a goalie set to step into, and stay, in the top echelon of professional women's hockey goalies on the planet.
"Kayle Osborne, we were, I have to say quite frankly thrilled she was left unprotected. I think she's probably one of the most valuable long-term goalie assets in the league and really ascending rapidly," said general manager Meghan Duggan.
Duggan says PWHL Hamilton was very clear with Osborne that they were signing her away from her contract with the New York Sirens, the team that gave her the opportunity to become a starter in the first place, to become their bonafide long-term starter.
Meghan Duggan discusses what made Kayle Osborne a key signingmoreVideos
Duggan also spoke of Osborne's character and the person she is as part of the draw in bringing her to Hamilton.
Last season Osborne got off to an incredible start to the PWHL season earning herself a roster spot as Canada's third goalie at the 2026 Olympics where she won a silver medal. Her numbers cooled after the Olympics, but overall Osborne posted a 2.47 GAA, .906 save percentage, and four shutouts.
She's known as one of the best puckhandling netminders in the game, and Duggan believes the 24-year-old is set to become one of the best in the league, which is why PWHL Hamilton couldn't pass up the opportunity to ink the goalie.
"She's been very good in the past couple of years seeing a lot of action in the markets that she's played in, and she's performed well," said Duggan. "I think she has a ton of upside, she's going to be a top goalie in this league, and we really saw that and were willing to go all in on Kayle."