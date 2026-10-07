East Versus West: Which Of The PWHL's New Conferences Will Be Stronger?

Vancouver was one of the least impacted teams in expansion, and they added Caroline Harvey to their roster. The recent retirement of defender Claire Thompson hurts, but Harvey more than makes up for the loss. With a new coach, Vancouver looks to redeploy similar ingredients for new results. Seattle will have the same task, but they had a slightly larger shuffle. Their biggest addition is Abbey Murphy, as well as the chance to see if Theresa Schafzahl can replicate what she did to close out the season in a larger dose.