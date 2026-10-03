Eight Things We Learned About The 2026-27 Season From The PWHL's Schedule Release

The PWHL Takeover Tour is moving from 16 games in 2025-26 to 24 games in 2026-27. Last season, for the first time, multiple games were awarded to several markets, and it's expected some markets will again host multiple games. Last year it included sold out games in Hamilton, and a lacklustre showing in Chicago, as well as a pair of games in Detroit that propelled the market from expansion contender to expansion lock. Washington is one market that has openly stated they're like multiple games this time around. But with the PWHL moving to new markets permanently, it can be expected they'll also move to new markets for the Takeover Tour. Expect at least one on the Pacific Coast, and it would be surprising to see the league not test run a Florida market, return to Texas, try new American markets like Nashville, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, or Columbus, and to give the non-PWHL Canadian markets a dose as well. One interesting weekend to circle is January 23 and 24 where there are four games designated as Takeover or neutral site across the league. The PWHL's Takeover Tour growth is a way to market the league, but also, don't expect the league's expansion freeze to last longer than a single season with another round on the horizon as soon as the 2028-29 season.