Elimination Stings Fleet With Knowledge That PWHL Expansion Is Set To Again Re-Shape Their Roster

"I'd love to have every player on our team back next year, so that we could go at this again," said Boston head coach Kris Sparre. But, you know, with the challenges of expansion and it's so great for the league, I'm not down on that at all. It's amazing to see, that that they're adding more teams and so exciting, but I'd certainly love to have all of our players back and be able to go at this, get a kick at the can again."