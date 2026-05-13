Elimination Stings Fleet With Knowledge That PWHL Expansion Is Set To Again Re-Shape Their Roster

Shortly after their elimination from the PWHL playoffs, the Boston Fleet were caught reflecting on what was, and unsure of what is to come with their roster set to be re-shaped again through expansion despite Boston's desire to stay together.
Within minutes of the Boston Fleet being eliminated from the 2026 Walter Cup playoffs by the Ottawa Charge, the inevitable question emerged. What about this roster looking forward to next season with another round of PWHL expansion approaching?
"I'd love to have every player on our team back next year, so that we could go at this again," said Boston head coach Kris Sparre. But, you know, with the challenges of expansion and it's so great for the league, I'm not down on that at all. It's amazing to see, that that they're adding more teams and so exciting, but I'd certainly love to have all of our players back and be able to go at this, get a kick at the can again."
Last season the Boston Fleet missed the playoffs, and after losing captain and co-league leading scorer Hilary Knight, third overall pick and Olympic All-Star Hannah Bilka, and others from their lineup, the Fleet were picked by many to finish last.
Instead they reshaped their identity under Sparre, and tied for the league lead in points finishing second on a tiebreaker.
This year Boston could lose as many as four contracted players, and more via the expansion signing windows and free agency.
Veteran Jamie Lee Rattray, who herself is facing free agency, is also excited for more teams and more opportunities for players, but is also sad to see what Boston has built lose important pieces.
"I actually just heard that expansion happens except for Boston. Everything's changing but Boston," Rattray joked following Boston's loss to Ottawa.
"It's amazing for the league, but I think it's tough as a player, right? You know, I've been fortunate enough to be here for three years and really help build this culture here. And I've had a ton of fun doing it. I just want to keep the same team almost every year, right? I mean, when you build something special, especially this year, it's hard. It's really, really hard."
Boston will now face the difficult decisions of who to sign and protect, and who they'll potentially leave exposed in expansion.
Earlier in the playoffs Sparre said there's zero chance the team loses captain Megan Keller, implying she'll be protected. And it's virtually impossible to imagine Boston leaving starter Aerin Frankel, who will undoubtedly be a finalist this season for the PWHL's Goaltender of the Year and MVP honors.
It leaves the difficult decision for Boston, like last season, of who their third protection will be. Last year the team chose Alina Muller, who has been a two-way cornerstone for the Fleet this season. The other player on the table for Boston is rookie defender Haley Winn, who is likely to be a finalist for both the PWHL's Defender of the Year and Rookie of the Year this season. Losing either would be devastating for the Fleet, because without either, it's unlikely the Fleet were the team they were this season.
The PWHL's expansion player dispersal process is scheduled to begin May 28.