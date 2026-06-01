Emerson Jarvis Plays With Heart And Relentless Speed, Two Elements That Bode Well For Her PWHL Future

Emerson Jarvis brings a relentless speed and desire to engage with her community to the upcoming PWHL draft.
Hockey isn't just about what's on the ice for Emerson Jarvis. Going into the PWHL draft, she's excited to embrace a new city and community while setting an example for all the girls who come after her.
Jarvis spent her rookie year at Ohio State, a school she had idolized for years, but it didn't quite fit. She described the transfer to Quinnipiac the following year as “one of the best decisions of my life.”
The Quinnipiac program was all about the details; the constant collaboration, team bonding and habits that built unstoppable chemistry on the ice. In her final season, Jarvis put extra attention on speed and building confidence in her game, knowing she was also preparing to take on the PWHL draft.
“Every day I was just present and practiced gratitude every day for the opportunity to do what I did every day there and be around the people I love,” Jarvis said of the season. “I had fun and I think it worked out."
In her senior season, she more than doubled her stats from the year prior, tallying 17 goals and 21 assists. At 5’4, Jarvis is not the largest player on the ice, but her skating and speed sets her apart. She’s relentless on the forecheck and will “play with a lot of heart.”
“I'm not going to be out there hammering people left and right, but I think I use my body positioning and my stick skills to win pucks back and create offense and make an impact in other ways,” she said.
Jarvis doesn’t just have a one-track hockey mind though. She brings a desire to connect with her community and a love for sewing and jewelry making. Growing up outside Edmonton in Mundare, Alberta, she would sell her hand-made jewelry across North America and can still be found making necklaces in her spare time.
Armed with a degree in marketing with a fashion concentration, Jarvis now has ideas for a clothing line and a power skating company in the back of her mind.
“A big part of myself is non-hockey. I have a lot of hobbies outside of hockey, so I think bringing that to a team is good,” Jarvis said.
In 2025, she was also awarded Quinnipiac’s Global Citizen of the Year Award, partially for her time with the Sawhney Leadership Program, and was named an assistant captain the following season. The volunteer work Jarvis and the Quinnipiac team has done, from nursing homes to coaching, has also made her especially close with the Hamden, Conn. community.
“I am very proud of the part of myself that's Indigenous and to be able to go to a school named Quinnipiac, [for the] Quinnipiac Peoples,” Jarvis said. “It meant a lot to me to get involved in the community and be a representation for that.”
Wherever she ends up, Jarvis hopes to get involved with a new city and continue to connect with fans and young players while living out her long-time dream.
“Before I went went college I could only hope that there would be a professional women's league that I could get drafted into once I had graduated. Now that is a real opportunity and something I'm living out,” Jarvis said. “So just an absolute dream come true and I'm so grateful to all the trailblazers and those women that pushed for this and to build a sustainable league.”