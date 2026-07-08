Emerson Jarvis Wants To Get Involved In The Community In Seattle

Speed was something General Manager Meghan Turner called out as something the team needed which makes Jarvis the perfect pick. “We really want to be able to play fast, and I feel like it's a little bit cliche, everyone says fast and physical, but it’s true, right? Speed is only going to become more important as we've grown to 12 teams here,” said Turner. “We want to play a fast, punishing, heavy game where teams feel like they can't even get their footing under them going forward. I think that translates into players that are willing to be first to pucks, battle, come away with those pucks, make good decisions, and then also not be afraid to jump into the offense and get into the interior in the o-zone.”