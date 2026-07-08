Emerson Jarvis Wants To Get Involved In The Community In Seattle

The Seattle Torrent made Emerson Jarvis their third round pick, bringing in speed and tenacity. They also brought in a player excited to make her mark in the community.
In the third round of the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft, and at pick 26 overall, the Seattle Torrent took forward Emerson Jarvis from Quinnipiac University. In her final year at Quinnipiac, Jarvis scored 17 goals and 21 assists in her 41 games played. This was an exponential improvement over her previous two seasons where she had seven goals in each.
Jarvis is known for her skating and her speed. Fans are going to need a keen eye to keep their eyes on her through the neutral zone. “I think my speed is my biggest asset, my skating,” said Jarvis. “I'm a 200-foot relentless player, work hard in all areas of the ice, all three zones, so lots of speed.”
Speed was something General Manager Meghan Turner called out as something the team needed which makes Jarvis the perfect pick. “We really want to be able to play fast, and I feel like it's a little bit cliche, everyone says fast and physical, but it’s true, right? Speed is only going to become more important as we've grown to 12 teams here,” said Turner. “We want to play a fast, punishing, heavy game where teams feel like they can't even get their footing under them going forward. I think that translates into players that are willing to be first to pucks, battle, come away with those pucks, make good decisions, and then also not be afraid to jump into the offense and get into the interior in the o-zone.”
Winning puck battles is another notable skill that Jarvis possesses. She may not be the tallest player, at 5’4”, but she uses her body positioning to her advantage. Her stick skills set her apart as she’s able to generate offense from those battles and use her speed to get up the ice.
Jarvis felt the weight of the day and the excitement of her name being called by the Torrent. “It's a dream come true. I think I blacked out when my name was called, but it's been such a cool event. The Fox Theater is absolutely gorgeous,” Jarvis said. “I've had a great night spending it with my parents. They're my two biggest supporters, so to have them here means a lot to me.”
Getting into the community is important to Jarvis and she’s ready to do that in Seattle. “I like to get involved in the community. I’ve got a lot of hobbies outside of hockey too, and outside my skating on the ice. I'm pretty crafty, I like jewelry. I made all my jewelry tonight, but sew a little bit too. Last night I had a bit of a dress malfunction, so I had to get the thread and needle out and get to work. I think just getting involved in the community in different ways as well.”
Could her love of jewelry making and sewing be her in with the community? There are quite a few knitters in the Seattle Torrent fan community. Their skills are often on display both with homemade Torrent gear as well as new projects being worked on during games. Perhaps even with a trade of knowledge and skills with jewelry making for knitting. “Yeah, that would be awesome. I haven't got into the knitting. My sisters are big crocheters, but that's something I gotta get into. Would love to learn from anybody willing to teach me.”