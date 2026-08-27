Emma Maltais Embraces Her Quebec Roots With the Montreal Victoire

“I feel like those opportunities in a small town are very minimal, especially for young girls playing hockey. I feel like the majority of the time, if you want to reach the next level, you have to play with boys, or if you want to learn something new, you have to go to the boys program. So I reached out to the Rebelles organization and they loved the idea of having me here. And I feel like it's not only giving them the opportunity to be around other girls and kind of challenge themselves, but also just to be around someone who can call their job a hockey player, and I think that's great for them. I think they can just understand more what it means to be an athlete every day, the commitment it does take. So I feel like the more I can talk with them, connect with them, the more they can become fans of the entire PWHL.”