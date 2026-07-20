Emma Peschel Is Where She Wants To Be Bringing Sky High Expectations To The Big Apple
Emma Peschel didn't expect to be a member of the New York Sirens, but fate brought her to the Big Apple via an unexpected change to the PWHL draft order. From sky scrapers to sky-high expectations, Peschel is ready to bring her best to New York.
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