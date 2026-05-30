Expansion Targets: Who Will Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas And San Jose Target For Their Inaugural Signing?

Detroit sports fans will love Kelly Pannek. It's hard to believe the league's leading scorer, an Olympic gold medalist, who set a new single-season mark for PWHL scoring could be available. But Minnesota left Pannek unprotected last summer in favor of Taylor Heise, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Lee Stecklein, and there's no reason to believe they'll shift from that trio. The factor that could change things is if a player like Coyne Schofield actually wanted to go and start another franchise, like Detroit. Pannek is making less than $100,000 right now, so the EFO is a good raise for a player who deserves more. Pannek is the epitome of a 200-foot player, and she's the type of player that fits the City of Detroit's identity. The other player who could interest Detroit is Michigan product Abby Roque, who had a spectacular season with Montreal, including scoring an overtime winner in Game 1, and twice in Game 4 of the Walter Cup finals for the victorious Victoire. A third name, depending on the direction Detroit wants to go, could be Grace Zumwinkle. In particular, these American national team members might be on their way to Detroit to reunite with Team USA assistant Josh Sciba who is rumoured to be heading to Detroit as their head coach.