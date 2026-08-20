Finding Ways To Shorten The PWHL's Six-Month Offseason Should Take Priority In The Future

The league is dominated by Canadian and American players, but there will soon be nearly enough players from Czechia, Finland, and Sweden to field additional rosters of teams. 11 members of Czechia's Olympic roster will be in the PWHL this season, a number that will continue to grow in coming seasons. Finland is set to hit double digits with 10 players of their own in the PWHL, followed by Sweden with seven. What isn't in the PWHL could easily be made up from North American NCAA rosters, or even bringing back former PWHL players, to complete those nation's rosters. It could also be an excellent opportunity to see incoming prospects head-to-head against PWHL players on North American ice. A simple round robin of one pool of five nations, or even adding a Team World as the sixth to make sure the league's players from Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Austria, and elsewhere can compete, followed by a playoff wouldn't take long. It could be a two week summer showcase for the sport, that would be a fantastic way to divide the long offseason.