First Half Reflections For The Seattle Torrent After Rocky Inaugural Start

After a recent practice, Grant-Mentis spoke about the process of getting her first goal of the season as well as her linemate, Lexie Adzjia. “We’re such a heavy forechecking line that, no matter what game we’re playing, we will be in the offensive zone. We just have to make sure we take our time to get the goals in,” Grant-Mentis said. “We finally figured out our system to get those goals in. It’s more crashing the net. We’re not going to be looking pretty, putting it through our legs and all that. We know our role; we know what we need to do to get it to the net. That’s what we’ve been doing, and it seems to be working out for us. We know our spot- right in front of the net, that’s ours.”