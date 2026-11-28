Caitlin Kraemer, Minnesota-Duluth - Post forwards, particularly those who can quickly become #1 centers don't come around often, and Kraemer is the only player in her echelon coming to the PWHL in the next few seasons.

Mira Jungåker, Ohio State - Some might question seeing Jungåker pass Primerano in this draft, but she's certainly a more complete defender at this point in their development paths.

Chloe Primerano, Minnesota - Entering the NCAA a year early puts Primerano on the fast track to the PWHL, but how long will she wait. Entering the NCAA a year early might signal she wants to get to the pros as quickly as possible. Still some areas to clean up in her game, but she's one of the most dominant two-way defenders in the world already.

Maggie Scannnell, Wisconsin - A power winger who moves well and looks like a true contender to crack USA's national team at some point. Beyond the top three in this draft, plenty will challenge.