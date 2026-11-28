Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Maggie Scannell with the University of Wisconsin Badgers
Nov 28, 2026 12:11 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 12:11 PM
While the 2027 PWHL Draft, and each following will have more uncertainty as players decide between turning pro or taking a fifth year in the NCAA, the next five draft classes will continue to usher in waves of talent to the PWHL.
The 2027 PWHL Draft is in complete flux. All, or none, of the top five prospects in the draft could declare, or they could return for their new fifth year of NCAA eligibility.
With fluctuation expected in each of the upcoming drafts with some players declaring after four seasons, and others taking their fifth year, each of the coming PWHL Drafts could look vastly different than expected, and the PWHL itself will have no way to know what their incoming player pool will look like until the declarations are submitted.
Still, the next several PWHL drafts will bring an abundance of talent to the league. Here's a look at the next five senior classes who could join the PWHL.
2027 PWHL Draft
- Joy Dunne, Ohio State - It's sounding more and more like Dunne may not come to the PWHL next season, although nothing is set in stone until the declarations are complete. The American national team member has size and scoring abilty, projecting as a top line power forward in the league. She'll be a PWHL player next season...or the year after.
- Eve Gascon, Minnesota-Duluth - May be one of the only top prospects looking at the 2027 Draft, Gascon can be an immediate starter in the PWHL. She's Canada's goalie of the future, and it's time for her to take the next step.
- Laney Potter, Wisconsin - If Potter declares in 2027, she'll go higher than if she waits. The 2027 draft is thin on the blueline, and Potter is the best of the bunch. Excellent size, was a late cut for Team USA, and strong at the lines.
- Ava McNaughton, Wisconsin - A World Championship and Olympic gold medalist, McNaughton is a big goaltender who uses that size to make saves look easy. She's a future PWHL starter, and has nothing left to achieve in the NCAA athletically.
- Jocelyn Amos, Ohio State - One of the best two-way players in the draft, Amos is the top center available and is a known leader.
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Others To Watch: Cassie Hall, Kelly Gorbatenko, Emma Pais, Ava Murphy, Annelies Bergmann, Kahlen Lamarche, Sara Cajanova.
2028 PWHL Draft
- Caitlin Kraemer, Minnesota-Duluth - Post forwards, particularly those who can quickly become #1 centers don't come around often, and Kraemer is the only player in her echelon coming to the PWHL in the next few seasons.
- Mira Jungåker, Ohio State - Some might question seeing Jungåker pass Primerano in this draft, but she's certainly a more complete defender at this point in their development paths.
- Chloe Primerano, Minnesota - Entering the NCAA a year early puts Primerano on the fast track to the PWHL, but how long will she wait. Entering the NCAA a year early might signal she wants to get to the pros as quickly as possible. Still some areas to clean up in her game, but she's one of the most dominant two-way defenders in the world already.
- Maggie Scannnell, Wisconsin - A power winger who moves well and looks like a true contender to crack USA's national team at some point. Beyond the top three in this draft, plenty will challenge.
- Eloise Caron, Northeastern - Caron takes this spot, for now, based on her combination of scoring, physicality, and two-way presence. She looks like a PWHL-style player who has all the components already in place to be successful. There's a long line of players who could round out the top 10 in this deep and talented class.
Others To Watch: Mackenzie Alexander, Makayla Watson, Emma Venusio, Claire Murdoch, Grace Outwater, Abby Stonehouse, Alexia Aubin, Felicia Frank, Julia Schalin, Rose Dwyer, Jessie Pellerin, Morgan Jackson.
2029 PWHL Draft
- Sara Manness, Clarkson - There was nothing separating Manness and Hilda Svensson in year one of their NCAA careers with the duo sharing NCAA Rookie of the Year. Manness got a boost this season cracking Team Canada, and takes the edge as a possible top line center.
- Hilda Svensson, Ohio State - Playing the wing, few see the ice better and can take over in a moment offensively than Svensson. She's been a key member of Sweden's national team helping them win a long-awaited bronze at Worlds in 2026. Svensson remains a rising star.
- Bella Fanale, Minnesota - Plays with a lot of speed, Fanale is an American national team prospect who sees the ice well, but loves to shoot, and does so with a velocity and release point that has proven difficult for netminders.
- Kate Manness, Clarkson - This draft could have 5-6 defenders picked in the opening round including the offensively gifted Kate Manness, along with Molly Boyle, Alessia Baechler, Jenna Raunio, Danica Maynard, and Sophie Morrow. Who will be the first D off the board? There's no certainty yet.
- Stryker Zablocki, Northeastern - Could she be passed in the top five? Certainly. Although she's rarely passed on the ice combining elite speed with a deadly finish. Does she have room to round out her game? Of course. Will she score at the PWHL level? Bet on it.
Others To Watch: , Molly Boyle, Alessia Baechler, Jenna Raunio, Danica Maynard, Adela Sapovalivova, Rhyah Stewart, Ava Thomas, Sanni Vanhanen, Maxine Cimeroni, Sophie Morrow, Rae Mayer, Charlotte Pieckenhagen
2030 PWHL Draft
- Rosalie Tremblay, Wisconsin - Canada's number one center. While Lopusanova is putting up ridiculous numbers, no one can overlook the speed, strength, and 200-foot capabilities for Tremblay. To be Canada's number one center at 25 is elite. To be Canada's number one center at 18 is something very few in history could approach.
- Nela Lopusanova, Wisconsin - She's a pure goal scorer, and when she's not scoring, she's drawing so much attention to herself that teammates can finish the play. The Slovakian is a unique offensive talent at the top of this special class.
- Adrianna Milani, Minnesota - Entering the NCAA a season early, Milani has managed to use her breakaway speed, and laser release to score at will. She's that good. Filling out her strength and defensive game are next, but make no mistake, Milani is a special player.
- Ivana Wey, Northeastern - Powerful and intelligent on both sides of the puck, Wey is a difficult player to compete against as she never shies from contact. Already a top line player for Switzerland, Wey could crack PWHL lineups today.
- Hayley McDonald, Ohio State - Probably needed more time before Canada took her on, but the fact the 18-year-old made Team Canada, and didn't look out of place, shows what her ceiling will be. With four more seasons of national team build up before her draft year, McDonald could overtake a player or two on this list.
Others To Watch: Caileigh Tiller, Sofia Ismael, Kylie Amelkovich, Sloane Hartmetz, Maddie McCullough, Alida Korte, Ema Tothova, Kate Viel, Rachel Piggott, Linda Vocetkova, Caroline Averill.
2031 PWHL Draft
- Jane Daley, Shattuck St. Mary's - She's broken records at the U-18 level, and can control the pace of a game with the puck on her stick. Headed to Ohio State next season, Daley is the very early frontrunner.
- Megan Mossey, Shattuck St. Mary's - Physical, forward moving defender who can join the play, score from the blueline, and defend. Headed to Wisconsin, which should help her maintain her stock as she rounds out her game.
- Chyna Taylor, Lovell Academy - An exciting modern defender who skates well, and often looks like the fourth forward. She's going to put up points during her NCAA career with Wisconsin. Not overly big, yet, Taylor needs to continue to get stronger. Excellent distributor.
- Ebba Westerlind, Frölunda - Headed to Ohio State next season, it won't be long until Westerlind is patrolling the blueline for Team Sweden. She's a good transporter of the puck playing a heads up game. She gets her toes pointed up ice quickly, and is not afraid to be physical.
- Tilde Grillfors, Brynäs - Another Ohio State commit, Grillfors got better in every game at her first World Championships including scoring in the bronze medal shootout. The pressure she showed she can handle, her tenacity, and bullish play, as well as her patience with the puck, were all impressive for a teen.
Others To Watch: Avery Jones, Annabelle Lovell, Aurora Matt, Maggie Averill, Reka Hiezl.
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