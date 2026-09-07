Five Points That Will Become Key To The PWHL's Next CBA

The PWHL will never attract all of the world's best players, and keep them, without the minimum salary being raised. The WNBA made a massive move in their own salary rights this year, and nobody is expecting the PWHL to reach for the same level immediately, but the minimum PWHL salary is stuck at only $38,245. It's a number that has kept many focused on preparing for other careers, working second jobs, and spending their summers making appearances and running camps to earn extra money. When the PWHL and PWHLPA guaranteed three-year $80,000+ contracts for six players per team, it was a wonderful start, but only for the players making those contracts. The WNBA jumped from $66,000 to more than $270,000 for their league minimum salaries for this season. The PWHL's league average salary will climb to just a hair over $60,000 this season for the first time. The PWHL's league average will only climb above the WNBA's previous league minimum in the eighth and final year of the current CBA rising to $67,643. That season, in 2031 however, there will still be many PWHL players making $43,045, which will be the league's minimum that season. It's not a liveable wage. Players may be apt to accept the figures they're facing were the rest of their treatment on par with other professional leagues, but it isn't. There is no viable retirement pathway through being a PWHL player alone, housing allowances aren't sufficient without players keeping roommates, and most of those on the lowest paid contracts can have those deals terminated at any moment. The PWHL's plans gave young players who joined the league in year one an advantage over all future graduates as well, as many were able to grab those $80,000 contracts. Since then, many top draft picks, including veteran professionals from Europe, have been forced to settle for deals under the league average due to circumstances, such as being under contract in Europe, not due to talent. Increased pay for playoffs is another item, as many players see drops in compensation in the postseason.