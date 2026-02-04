Five PWHL Free Agents To Watch At The 2026 Olympics

The 2026 Olympics in Italy will be loaded with PWHL players, and soon-to-be PWHL players who will enter through the 2026 PWHL Draft, but there's another group of players to watch at the tournament as well.
The 2026 Olympics will feature a small group of PWHL free agents, players who have entered the draft and some who have played in the league, who are free to sign with any team in the league once their deals in Europe expire, or if they have an out clause.
With a strong performance at the 2026 Olympics, it could spark interest from PWHL teams looking to bolster a position, or add depth heading toward playoffs.
Here's a look at five PWHL free agents representing their nations at the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament.
After being drafted and playing last season with the Toronto Sceptres, Neubauerova wasn't tendered a qualifying offer with the Sceptres and chose to go to Switzerland this year and not only play a lot, but transition positions from being a forward, to playing on the blueline. It was a significant boost for Czechia internationally filling a gap in their depth, but more importantly, it opens more doors for Neubauerova's return to the PWHL. With her versatility, she'd be a perfect late season addition for a PWHL team.
Given the lack of depth some teams have on their blueline, it was shocking to see Lásková passed over in free agency. She'd currently be helping multiple teams in the PWHL. After a bit of a slow start in Europe following a year lost to injury, Lásková has found her way again and is now in the top five in SDHL scoring by defenders.
The Italian captain is mean, physical, and likes to join the play offensively. After captaining Boston University, she spent the last two seasons in Europe, including being named the SDHL Defender of the Year as a rookie. She will have her choice of teams ahead of the PWHL Draft if she chooses to sign before the draft.
Nuutinen has been on a war path fighting her way back onto Finland's Olympic roster with stellar play at the Women's Euro Hockey Tour this season, and lighting up the weak Auroraliiga. She has NCAA and PHF experience under her belt and looks like a player who could crack just about any PWHL team and potentially add secondary scoring. When her year is done in Europe, teams should be giving her a shot.
Shiga has a season of PWHL experience already with PWHL Ottawa. In her first year in the league, two things were evident. First, Shiga had the speed, puck skills, and intelligence to play in the league. Second, Shiga wasn't physically ready to play in the full contact league. With two seasons of experience in the SDHL, a league that also features checking, albeit on bigger ice, it's time for Shiga to look at a return. Even as depth energy, she is worth a look, particularly in a league set to expand again.
Kristin Della Rovere, Italy; Justine Reyes, Italy; Alice Philbert, France; Sini Karjalainen, Finland; Aoi Shiga, Japan; Jacquie Pierri, Italy.