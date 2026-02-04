Five PWHL Free Agents To Watch At The 2026 Olympics

Shiga has a season of PWHL experience already with PWHL Ottawa. In her first year in the league, two things were evident. First, Shiga had the speed, puck skills, and intelligence to play in the league. Second, Shiga wasn't physically ready to play in the full contact league. With two seasons of experience in the SDHL, a league that also features checking, albeit on bigger ice, it's time for Shiga to look at a return. Even as depth energy, she is worth a look, particularly in a league set to expand again.