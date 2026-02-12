Five PWHL Players Who Could Ride An Olympic Boost Into Strong Second Half

After missing the first 10 games of her rookie PWHL season, Nina Jobst-Smith, the fifth defender selected in the 2025 PWHL Draft, had a slow return being eased back into the Goldeneyes' roster averaging only 11:54 in ice in the six games she played. As Germany's number one defender at the 2026 Olympics, Jobst-Smith played more than 25 minutes per night in Group B, which was the perfect opportunity to get her game back. Vancouver will need to make a serious push to make the playoffs in the second half, and a healthy and sharp Jobst-Smith will be like a trade addition.