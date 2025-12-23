Five Rule Changes The PWHL Could Consider To Continue Innovating

With the Jailbreak Rule in its first season, and the No Escape Rule in its second, the PWHL showed that creative thinking can provide fans with some intriguing strategic changes from what they're used to seeing. In addition, the scoring system (3 points for a regulation win) and the "Gold Plan" (earning points toward the top draft pick) have helped set the league apart from its counterparts.

In 2025-26, however, there were no similar playing or scoring changes that broke the norms. And it's not like there aren't some options to consider. So in the spirit of giving, here are five ideas that the PWHL could consider for the future.

Extending the five-minute overtime frame:

Shootouts were a novelty that fans in the AHL and NHL enjoyed at first, but they've become less popular over time, and feel somewhat anti-climactic, even in the PWHL, where neither side feels like they actually won the game. Why not extend the overtime period to ten minutes? While the PWHL's five-round shootout is less of a crap-shoot (and repeating shooters is interesting), more actual hockey seems like a win for fan engagement and not much of a detriment in the length of the game.

The one-minute power play:

Along with the extended overtime, the PWHL could make overtime more interesting by calling penalties and scaling them to fit the half-length of the time period. The four-on-three becomes a fast-paced, hurry-up opportunity for the power play. And if you want to extend the thinking, you could even give a two-minute penalty and a one-minute penalty during regulation play if a skirmish between two players or a retaliation play warrants a slightly offset punishment for one side.

No regroup past the defending blue line:

Again, overtime has become a place for strategically slowing down the game and not opening it up. Teams use the "regroup" to carry the puck back into their own zone and get a line change, taking up valuable seconds and grinding play to a snail's pace. What if there was a (one-minute) penalty for any team that carries the puck backwards into its zone (or passes it clearly from the neutral zone to a player already in the defensive zone)? It would require some faster thinking, probably create more mistakes, and more actual overtime goals.

Score as many goals as you can on a power play:

This used to be the rule in professional hockey way back when. Scoring didn't end the power play, no matter how many goals were scored (just as it is now on a five-minute advantage). The league even tested this rule in their inaugural preseason in Utica. So why not bring back the original intent and let the team with the player advantage score one, two, three goals in the span of the penalty? It would increase scoring, and with the jailbreak rule still in place, the importance of a shorthanded goal would be even more magnified.

Goalies can ice the puck without a whistle:

Admittedly, this one might lead to chaos. But what if goaltenders could play the puck, trying for a long pass, or a clearing attempt, and if it would otherwise be icing, there would not be a whistle or stoppage? The opposing team would have to watch carefully to take advantage of a risky attempt and to catch the goalie in a bad position and capitalize. (There would need to be some rules on where the netminder can play the puck).

Think of the possibilities for late-game situations when a goalie clearance could eliminate valuable time from the clock. Or the goalie's team could send a player toward the offensive zone to attempt a sneaky long-bomb breakaway or at least relieve pressure in a different way. Fewer whistles, more unpredictability. Sounds perfect for the PWHL.