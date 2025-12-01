Five Takeaways: Boston Fleet at Toronto Sceptre

The Boston Fleet remain undefeated after a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Sceptres in Toronto. ​They secured their first road win and second straight win to kick off the 2025-26 season.

There were several takeaways from the game, but five things stood out the most.

This team is different.

The Boston Fleet have been a strong team for the past two seasons. However, this season, a new team has appeared. Although they took only 12 shots on goal on Saturday afternoon, the team still secured the win. Of those 12 shots, three went in for the Fleet. Toronto took 25 shots in comparison. ​

The team also made history. If there was any uncertainty about how this Fleet team compares to the prior teams, here is the proof: the Boston Fleet snapped their five-game losing streak in Toronto. The last time the Fleet won in Toronto was in 2024, their first road game ever. ​

Boston is now the only undefeated team in the PWHL. ​

2. Rookies stand out

After Haley Winn impressed with a strong defensive performance as a rookie in the Fleet’s season opener, Abby Newhook became the next rookie to make an impact, scoring her first PWHL goal against the Sceptres.

This goal also marked the first point by a Fleet rookie this season, underlining the rookies’ early-season contributions. Newhook, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, discussed the emotions surrounding her milestone goal with the media.

​‘It was awesome to score my first goal, but it was a team effort out there. We just got pucks in behind them and went to work,” Newhook said. “That’s our game style. It was a great look there. I gave it to Jill (Saulnier), crossed the net hard, and got lucky there. It was a cool moment.”​

3. Frank(e)ly, the Fleet’s goaltending is unmatched.

The Boston Fleet once again had Aerin Frankel standing in the net, leading them to their second win of the season.

Frankel has faced 50 shots in two games, allowing just one goal past her. She has been a star for the Fleet since joining the team.

This season, she is second in the league for goals against, only behind Minnesota’s Nicole Hensley, who had a shutout in the one game she played. For the minutes played, Frankel is ranked first overall for goals against and win percentage. ​She is one of four goaltenders this season with a shutout; Hensley, Ann-Renee Debiens, and Kayle Osborne are the only others.​

4. Susanna Tapani is off to an incredible start

Fleet forward Susanna Tapani has three points in her first two games. She is tied for second in league points and goals (two). ​Tapani scored her second game-winner this season on Saturday, matching her total from the entire 2024-25 season.

The 32-year-old has put on a strong performance early on in the season. ​

5. Everyone is getting involved. ​

The Fleet have played just two games, and already eight players have earned at least one point. ​

Tapani leads with three points, ahead of Keller, Muller, and Rattray with two each. ​Newhook, Brandt, Saulnier, and Shirley each have one point this season. ​

The team has come together early on to kick off the new season on the right foot. ​They were also joined by Zoe Boyd, who made her Boston Fleet debut on Saturday after missing the first game. Boyd tied for second place on the team with four hits.​ Several players have gotten involved early and helped lead the team to their 2-0-0-0 record.

The team now gears up to take on the Vancouver Goldeneyes for the first time at the Agganis Arena in Boston. The puck will drop at 7 PM as the Fleet looks to remain undefeated.