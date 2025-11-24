Five Takeaways: Boston Fleet Shutout the Montreal Victoire

The Boston Fleet began their 2025-26 season strong, shutting out the Montreal Victoire 2-0 and claiming their season’s first win. ​

With several offseason adjustments behind them, the team came out swinging, displaying early-season strength. ​

Here are the five takeaways from the first game of the year for the Fleet. ​

1. Frankel remains a brick wall, setting the tone for the Fleet's efforts on opening night.

Aerin Frankel was elite last night, saving 25 of the 25 shots she faced and earning her first shutout of the season.

It was her third regular-season shutout, and the goaltender held her ground in the net, leading the team to their first win. ​Frankel has been a consistent piece for the Fleet each season. Her performance on Sunday proved she hasn’t missed a step in the offseason and will be a crucial player for the team this season. ​

Following the game, Frankel spoke with the media about how she felt. ​

“Each year, getting experience is really important. Playing in this league, all the games are really intense, and you have to be ready to go from puck drop. I’ve been continuing to build on everything I’ve worked on in the past couple of years and just try to be a calm, steady presence for our team,” Frankel said. “I’m excited that we got our first win at home in front of all these fans. I felt like I was seeing the puck well, but the players really helped me out today. They made my job pretty easy.”​

2. The Fleet made the right choices in expansion.

The Boston Fleet was only allowed to protect three players in the PWHL expansion draft. They chose goaltender Aerin Frankel, captain Megan Keller, and Alina Muller. ​

The team's choice to protect Frankel, Keller, and Muller paid off on Sunday: Frankel stopped every shot for a shutout, Keller scored one of Boston's two goals, and Muller contributed with an assist. ​

While protecting just three players was difficult, Boston’s choices proved sound—each delivered a strong performance in their debut.

​3. Haley Winn is special

Haley Winn, the second overall pick in the PWHL 2025 draft, proved herself against the Victoire, in her rookie debut.

She wasn't alone; four of the Fleet’s draft picks made their PWHL debuts on Sunday: Haley Winn, Ella Huber, Riley Brengman, and Abby Newhook. ​

Winn's performance stood out. She led the Fleet with six shots from the blue line, showing offensive initiative as a defender.

Her defensive skills, combined with her ease in transitioning to professional hockey, hint at a strong future with the team for the defender. ​

The Fleet signed Winn to a three-year standard player agreement.​

Following the game, head coach Kris Sparre praised Winn’s performance.

​“Haley is certainly special,” Sparre said. “Again, you talk about what players get credit for, you look up, and you see the player that’s dynamic and skating and shooting the puck and making amazing plays out there. But again, you don’t get credit, maybe for the defensive side. And I thought every time she was out there tonight against their top line, she did a really good job shutting them down.”

​4. There is hope​

The Boston Fleet didn’t end the 2024-25 season on the best note. The season ended abruptly. The team barely missed the playoffs on the last day of the regular season. During the inaugural season, they lost to PWHL Minnesota in the Walter Cup Final.

​Already, this year looks brighter. For the first time, the Fleet opened with a season-opening victory. ​The team earned a shutout in their first game, and both returning and new players delivered strong performances.

The team looked hungry for the win, outshooting the Victoire 28-25. ​

The Fleet are already setting PWHL season records. Susanna Tapani scored the quickest goal of the weekend among all PWHL teams, finding the net just 1:13 into the game against the Victoire, and igniting Boston's offense early. ​

With a win over last season’s top team, the Fleet have reason to be hopeful going forward. ​

5. Kris Sparre is undefeated as a head coach ​

Kris Sparre took over the head coaching role for Boston Fleet from Courtney Kessel over the summer. ​Sparre emphasized skill, speed, and hard work.

Well, in his first game as a head coach, the Fleet looked great. They got on the board first, maintained the lead, and handed Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens her first season opener loss.

There were so many positive aspects of the team’s play on Sunday. Things are looking positive for the future of the Fleet, but also for Sparre, who shared his appreciation for the team following his first win.

​“This will be a night for me that I’ll never forget… I thought we were aggressive, which is how we want to play. There are obviously still things we need to clean up, but I’m so proud of the group. I told them in the locker room after the game that I’m having a lot of fun coaching them. They’re wonderful athletes, attentive, and they’re picking up information quickly.”​

The Boston Fleet are now 1-0-0-0. ​

The team now prepares for Saturday, when they will face the Toronto Sceptres.