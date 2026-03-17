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Fleet Acquire Jessie Eldridge From Seattle In Exchange For Thereza Schafzahl cover image

Fleet Acquire Jessie Eldridge From Seattle In Exchange For Thereza Schafzahl

Ian Kennedy
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The Boston Fleet have acquired forward Jessie Eldridge from the Seattle Torrent in exchange for forward Theresa Schafzahl.

The first place Boston Fleet have added one of the PWHL's top scoring players from the past three seasons in former Canadian national team member Jessie Eldridge.

The Fleet sent foward Theresa Schafzahl to Seattle in exchange.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jessie Eldridge to the Boston Fleet,” said Danielle Marmer, Fleet General Manager. “Jessie has been a proven goal scorer at every level and continues to produce throughout her time in the PWHL. She has a high hockey IQ and is a dual threat, capable of making key plays and creating scoring opportunities. We’re excited about the offensive instincts and competitiveness she brings to our lineup. At the same time, it’s never easy to part ways with a player, especially someone like Theresa, who has been with us since our inaugural draft and scored the first goal in team history. She’s been an important part of our group both on and off the ice and we’re grateful for everything she’s contributed to our organization. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in Seattle.”

Eldridge has 13 points in 19 games with the Torrent this season after the team brought her over in the expansion process from the New York Sirens.

On the other side, Schafzahl has six points in 19 games this season with Boston.

“Theresa is a veteran forward who is steady and reliable in all areas of the ice and all situations. She lifts her teammates up with simple, gritty plays and we’re very excited to have her join us in Seattle,” said Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. “This trade was about what we believe is the best fit for our team and the identity we’re trying to build. We thank Jessie for her contributions to our inaugural season and wish her the best of luck in Boston.”

Jessie Eldridge highlights
Boston FleetJessie EldridgeTheresa Schazahl
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