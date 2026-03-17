Fleet Acquire Jessie Eldridge From Seattle In Exchange For Thereza Schafzahl

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jessie Eldridge to the Boston Fleet,” said Danielle Marmer, Fleet General Manager. “Jessie has been a proven goal scorer at every level and continues to produce throughout her time in the PWHL. She has a high hockey IQ and is a dual threat, capable of making key plays and creating scoring opportunities. We’re excited about the offensive instincts and competitiveness she brings to our lineup. At the same time, it’s never easy to part ways with a player, especially someone like Theresa, who has been with us since our inaugural draft and scored the first goal in team history. She’s been an important part of our group both on and off the ice and we’re grateful for everything she’s contributed to our organization. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in Seattle.”