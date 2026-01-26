Fleet Place Shirley And Brengman On Long Term Injured Reserve, Sign Two

The Boston Fleet have placed forward Sophie Shirley and defender Riley Brengman on long term injured reserve (LTIR) and signed Loren Gabel and Mia Biotti in their place.
No details were provided on their injuries.
In their place the Fleet have signed a pair of players from their reserve list inking Loren Gabel and Mia Biotti.
Gabel has two seasons of experience with the Fleet scoring six goals and 10 points in 37 career games with the team. She had signed a contract this offseason with Boston before being made a reserve in camp.
Biotti, a free agent invite of the Fleet to training camp has already played three games this season with the Fleet after signing a 10-day contract earlier in the season.