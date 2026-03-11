Fleet Take Down Goldeneyes In Overtime

The Boston Fleet extended their hold on first place with a 2–1 overtime win over the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Wednesday night, a result that underscored the gap between the clubs, who entered the game separated by 16 points in the standings.
Vancouver made an unexpected change in goal, with starter Emerance Maschmeyer inactive and Kristen Campbell drawing the start.
The game opened cautiously, with Boston holding a slight 6–5 edge in shots through a low-event first period. Vancouver’s lone power play — notable given it entered the night with the league’s worst power play — failed to generate a breakthrough. (They ended the night 0 for three on the player advantage).
Play opened up in the second period, however, with both teams creating Grade-A chances. Boston’s Aerin Frankel and Vancouver’s Kristen Campbell traded standout saves to keep the game scoreless heading into the third.
Boston finally broke through at 3:19 of the third period when Haley Winn found space alone at the top of the circle and fired a shot over Campbell’s left pad for her second goal of the season.
The goal continued a trend for both teams: it was the 14th time Boston scored the first goal of a game this season, the most in the PWHL, while Vancouver conceded the opening goal for the 14th time, also a league high.
Vancouver pushed late and tied the game with 3:26 remaining in regulation. Hannah Miller finished a nice feed from Sarah Nurse, snapping a wrist shot high over Frankel’s blocker to force overtime.
The extra frame ended quickly. Just 41 seconds in, Shay Maloney knocked down a pass from Izzy Daniel to Ashton Bell at the blue line in Boston’s defensive zone, broke in alone and beat Campbell with a shot over the glove before Nurse could catch up, sealing the 2–1 win for the Fleet.