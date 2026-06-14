Following Expansion, Veterans In The 2026 PWHL Draft Will See Their Stock Skyrocket
With expansion ripping teams apart across the PWHL, there may be extra value placed on some of the more experienced veterans who entered the 2026 PWHL Draft. Here's a look at those players.
The 2026 PWHL Draft will be crucial for the league's eight existing and four expansion teams.
Teams who do not scout well and do not draft well could be in for multiple seasons of struggles ahead, especially as another round of gruelling expansion continues to rip rosters apart across the PWHL. Couple that with the possibility the 2027 PWHL Drat will provide fewer impact players than expected as the NCAA implements an extra year of eligibility, and the 2026 Draft will hold more importance than ever.
For that reason, many PWHL Draft prospects who are entering as veterans, may see their value climb dramatically as teams look not only for developed players who can handle the physicality and stress, but also who can immediately serve as veterans.
It could mean a player like Laura Fortino skyrocketing up the charts when it's all said and done, and extra value being placed on the Finnish and Russian national team members entering the draft.
Here's a look at some of the more seasoned players entering the 2026 PWHL Draft.
Petra Nieminen, F, Lulea (SDHL) / Team Finland
Nieminen has a powerful shot, and isn't afraid to assert her physical strength. Known for having a mean streak, Nieminen is a veteran who will be dangerous on the power play in the PWHL, and can handle the physical grind. It will take time for her to fully adjust to the speed and smaller ice, but the SDHL's leading scorer projects as an impact player. (1999, L, 5'7", Tampere, Finland)
Andrea Brandli, G, Frolunda (SDHL) / Team Switzerland
Won Best Goaltender at the Olympics while backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal was further proof that Brandli, who is the reigning SDHL Goaltender of the Year, is capable of minding a crease in the PWHL as a starter. With expansion and goaltending depth dropping off, she has value. (1997, 5'7", Zurich, Switzerland)
Viivi Vainikka, F, Brynas (SDHL) / Team Finland
Vainikka plays the game with equal impact on both sides of the puck. She sees the ice well and is capable of playing the bumper position on a power play. Defensively she competes hard and gets herself into lanes. Give Vainikka half a season on a team willing to work with her to learn the North American ice, and she will be an impactful player for years to come. (2001, L, 5'5", Espoo, Finland)
Elisa Holopainen, LW, Frolunda (SDHL) / Team Finland
A fantastic shooter with a dangerous release, Holopainen is an elite offensive player who should compete for a top six role on her new PWHL team next season. The physicality was the concern with Holopainen, but after putting up big numbers the last two years in the SDHL, and showing well on smaller ice at the Olympics, she looks ready for the jump. At only 24, she's still getting better. (2001, L, 5'7", Tuusniemi, Finland)
Laura Fortino, D, Real Torino (Italy) / Team Italy
Was one of the PWHPA's top defenders, and is both an Olympic and World Championship All-Star and gold medalist with Canada. She was also a three-time NCAA First Team All-American, and former CWHL Defender of the Year. While most joined the PWHL, Fortino chased the opportunity to represent Italy at the Milan Olympics. With that done, all that's left for her career is to play in the world's best league. Wants to enter coaching and management in this league someday. (1991, L, 5'4", Hamilton, Ontario)
Maria Batalova, D, Agidel Ufa (ZhHL)
The 30-year-old was named Best Defender for the second straight season in Russia, and was Russia's Best Player this season. She's a two-time Olympian and is one of Russia's top producing defenders year after year. (1996, L, 5'8", Tyumen, Russia)
Nina Pirogova, D, Sahalin (ZhHL)
The 27-year-old is Russia's all-time defensive scoring leader in the ZhHL. The six-time All-Star led the ZhHL is also a two-time Olympian. When it comes to talented Russian's who could challenge to join the PWHL, Pirogova and Batalova top the list. (1999, L, 5'9", Stupino, Russia)
Brette Pettet, F, Djurgardens (SDHL)
Former Canadian U-18 national team member and Wisconsin captain. Pettet played for Djurgardens in the SDHL for four seasons, including multiple as team captain. A respected two-way player, Pettet is a veteran teams know can contribute. Size is her only downfall, but she has played in the tough WCHA, and full contact SDHL, and thrived in both. (1999, R, 5'3", Kentville, Nova Scotia)
Kayleigh Hamers, D, SDE (SDHL)
Captain of Netherlands' national team, and an 11-year veteran of the SDHL, Hamers likes to get her toes pointed up ice and to take the space she's given drawing attention before dishing or gaining the zone. Best defender at the 2023 D1A World Championships, and a good distributor of the puck. Her experience is a major advantage this season with expansion. (1997, L, 5'3", Tilburg, Netherlands)
Saskia Maurer, G, SC Bern (SWHL)
Back-to-back-to-back PostFinance Women's League Best Goaltender in Switzerland, preceded by a WCHA All-Rookie Team nod, preceded by a U-18 World Championship Best Goaltender award. At only 24, Maurer has accomplished a lot, and she looked stellar in relief for Andrea Brändli at the Olympics. As a backup in this league, someone should be grabbing Maurer. (2001, 5'5", Röthenbach im Emmental, Switzerland)
Erica Reider, D, Lulea (SDHL)
Need an experienced bottom pair blueliner? Erica Reider, 29, will be an older player in this draft, but she comes with five seasons of SDHL experience, and was twice an All-Canadian finishing her university career captaining Manitoba in U Sports hockey. (1996, L, 5'9", Regina, Saskatchewan)
Meghan Agosta (DNP)
How do you judge an international legend with a career that is worth of Hall of Fame consideration who hasn't played in eight years? Agosta was always one of the best in the game. At 39, and with years away from the game, can she return and contribute again, even for a season? (1987, L, 5'6", Ruthven, Ontario)
Oxana Bratishcheva, F, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (ZhHL)
Plenty of skill, plenty of production. Will a team take another risk on a high end Russian who has Olympic experience? As a late round gamble, could she be another Fanuza Kadirova? (2000, L, 5'5", Chelyabinsk, Russia)
Celina Haider, F, Eisbären Juniors Berlin (DFEL) / Team Germany
Member of Germany's national team for years. She's not going to produce much in the PWHL, but as a bottom six checker, she can skate, she sees the ice well, and competes hard. (2000, L, 5'7", Rosenheim, Germany)
Courtney Kollman, F, CG Puigcerda (Spain)
Former member of Canada's U-18 national team, and former U SPORTS All-Canadian and national champion, Kollman has followed her own path. After scoring more than a point per game in her final U SPORTS campaign, Kollman had a dominant season in Switzerland putting up 41 points in 28 games last year. This year she played in Spain. (2000, R, 5'4", Calgary, Alberta)
Lea MacLeod, F, SC Bern (SWHL)
Won Universaide gold with Canada while playing U SPORTS hockey where she was a First-Team All-AUS scoring 32 points as a senior with St.FX. MacLeod, 26, has three seasons of experience playing in Europe, one in the DFEL, and the last two in Switzerland. (2000, L, 5'6", Kassel, Germany)
Alexandria Weiss, D, Neuchâtel Hockey Academy (SWHL)
After her NCAA career with Syracuse, Weiss spent one season as an assistant coach at Mercyhurst, but joined MoDo in the SDHL for a stretch run, and then moved to Switzerland this year for a full campaign. She's got versatility. (2001, L, 5'6", Plover, Wisconsin)
Kristen Guerriero, D, Bolzano Eagles (EWHL)
A veteran journeywoman who after four years at St. Lawrence has played in Hungary, Switzerland, and Italy, including representing Italy at two World Championships and the 2026 Olympics. (1999, L, 5''7", Montreal, Quebec)
Joelle Fiala, F, HC Davos (SWHL)
Two seasons in the NCAA, three seasons in U SPORTS, and now two successful campaigns in Switzerland. If a team is looking for depth experience, Fiala could fill the role with upside. (2001, R, 5'7", Clavet, Saskatchewan)
Gabriella Durante, G, Real Torino (Italy) / Team Italy
Thrust herself onto the scene with strong games at the Olympics for Italy. Not a starter for the PWHL, but as a third, she could step in and up in a pinch for any big moment like she did in Milan. (2001, 5'11", Calgary, Alberta)