For The First Time Ever, PWHL Overtime Was Needed At Climate Pledge Arena

The Torrent have played six of their scheduled 13 home games on home ice this season.
This is the first season Seattle has had a PWHL team, having hosted a regular-season Takeover Tour game last season. The game featured the Montreal Victorie and Boston Fleet, and the overwhelming response prompted an expansion team.
The Torrent share the space with the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken, who welcomed them with open arms.
“On behalf of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena, I am proud to welcome the PWHL to Seattle,” said Samantha Holloway, Kraken owner, who spoke at the media conference when the team was announced.
In the history of PWHL games at Climate Pledge Arena, the first-ever overtime took place on Saturday.
The goaltending battle between Aerin Frankel and Corinne Schroeder was the storyline of the night.
Frankel stopped 35 shots, earning her eighth win, while Schroeder saved 20 shots, allowing one goal in regulation and one in the shootout.
The shootout goal came from Hannah Brandt, who was able to net one past Schroeder.
Following the game, she told the media what she saw on her second shootout attempt.
“I kind of read as I was going out. Coach [Sparre] said, ‘Go win it for us.’ We needed the shootout. Aerin was standing on her head all game, in the shootout, and she deserved that. I had to do this for Aerin and the rest of our team.”
The Fleet remain in first place in the league with a record of 8-1-2-2. The team now prepares to take on the New York Sirens on Wednesday at 7 PM.