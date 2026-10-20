For The First Time This Season, The PWHL's Inaugural Player Pool Will Be The Minority In The League

The result, will be a league predominantly composed of players who joined the PWHL after the inaugural season. It will be the first time in league history where the inaugural player pool represents the vast minority of players in the league. It's a shift that represents the growth of the PWHL, and also the time it has taken for many players under contract in Europe needed to finally make their way to North America as their European contracts expired. It also represents the strength of the global view of the PWHL's stability and future as the best from across the globe are now seeking opportunities in the league.