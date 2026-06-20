Forwards Kluge And Gabel Re-Join The Boston Fleet

The Boston Fleet continue to bolster their forward group re-signing Laura Kluge and Loren Gabel during free agency.
The Boston Fleet have locked in a pair of forwards who spent time with the team last season signing Laura Kluge and Loren Gabel.
Kluge, a leader for Germany's national team, signed a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season.
Kluge, 29, joined the league midway through the 2024-25 season signing with the Toronto Sceptres following her season overseas. Last year, her first full season in the PWHL, Kluge recorded two points in 25 games for the Fleet. She's represented Germany at eight World Championships and this year at the 2026 Olympics.
Gabel, 28, has remained a member of the Boston Fleet for the entirety of her PWHL career. The Kitchener, Ontario product was the 22nd overall pick in the inaugural PWHL Draft. She won a Patty Kazmaier Award as the NCAA's top player in 2019, and represented Canada at the 2019 World Championships winning bronze.
Last season she appeared in 16 games for the Fleet recording two points.
The duo give Boston 11 signed players including Gabel, Kluge, Ella Huber, Shay Maloney, Olivia Mobley, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley Susanna Tapani, Amanda Thiele, Megan Keller, Haley Winn, and Aerin Frankel.