Frankel Could, And Likely Should Be The First Goaltender To Win The PWHL's MVP Award

Where would the first place Boston Fleet be this season without Aerin Frankel? It's a question that the team likely doesn't want to ponder. Frankel is on an MVP worthy run this season in Boston's crease.
Aerin Frankel recorded her league leading sixth shutout of the season, the most in a single season in the PWHL's young history.
Her impact on the Fleet's success, a mark that has them sitting first overall in the PWHL standings, has been profound. It's been nothing short of MVP-worthy for the Fleet, and for the entire PWHL.
Frankel is currently riding back-to-back shutouts beating Seattle while making 21 saves, followed by Vancouver with a 35 save shutout.
In 20 appearances this season for the Fleet, Frankel leads all PWHL netminders with a .952 save percentage and 1.23 GAA.
In the NHL this season, the top netminder statistically has been Scott Wedgewood, who has a .916 save percentage and 2.19 GAA.
NCAA Goaltender of the Year, Tia Chan, an award Frankel won herself, twice, posted a .951 save percentage and 1.54 GAA. But those numbers came at the NCAA, not professional level.
Last season, Ann-Renee Desbiens, who was awarded the PWHL's Goaltender of the Year honor posted a .932 save percentage and 1.86 GAA, all without posting a shutout.
There just are no comparisons for Frankel's performance, at any level. And quite frankly, Aerin Frankel has been the most impactful player, of any position, in the PWHL this season.
Aerin Frankel highlights
A goaltender winning MVP however, is irregular. The last time it happened in the NHL was the 2014-2015 season when Carey Price won the Hart Trophy after posting a league leading .933 and 1.96 GAA. Price's save percentage was the best all-time for a Montreal Canadiens goaltender.
Frankel again, has the numbers and impact that usurp all other netminders in the PWHL, and NHL. Barring a catastrophe in the final month of the PWHL season, Aerin Frankel is the obvious choice for PWHL Goaltender of the Year, and MVP.