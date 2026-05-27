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Frankel, Pannek, Desbiens Named PWHL Finalists For League MVP

Ian Kennedy
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Aerin Frankel, Ann-Renee Desbiens, and Kelly Pannek have been named the PWHL's three finalists for the Billie Jean King MVP award.

The PWHL announced that Ann-Renée Desbiens of the Montréal Victoire, Aerin Frankel of the Boston Fleet, and Kelly Pannek of the Minnesota Frost have been voted as finalists for the 2026 PWHL Billie Jean King MVP award.

According to the league, "The PWHL Billie Jean King MVP award is presented to the player considered most valuable to their team’s success throughout the regular season."

Frankel was a crucial component for the Boston Fleet this season helping guide the team to a second place finish after they were picked by most to miss the playoffs this year. The 26-year-old set a new PWHL shutout streak during the season spanning 226:09 minutes including three consecutive shutout wins. They added to the eight shutouts, a single season PWHL record, she recoded in the season alongside a 1.17 goals against average and a .953 save percentage. Frankel is the only goaltender to be voted a PWHL Goaltender of the Year finalist in three consecutive seasons.

Aerin Frankel highlights

Desbiens led the PWHL in almost every goaltending stat posting a league record 19 wins, a 1.11 GAA and .955 save percentage, as well as seven shutouts. Desbiens allowed only 28 goals against this season.

Kelly Pannek was the PWHL's goals and points leader setting an all-time single-season record with 33 points this season while appearing in all 30 of Minnesota's games.

The winners of each PWHL award, including the Billie Jean King MVP award will be handed out June 16 in Detroit.

Last season, Montréal’s Marie-Philip Poulin won the honor, which followed Natalie Spooner in the league's inaugural season.

Billie Jean King MVP AwardAnn-Renee DesbiensAerin FrankelKelly Pannek
PWHL