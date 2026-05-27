Frankel, Pannek, Desbiens Named PWHL Finalists For League MVP

Frankel was a crucial component for the Boston Fleet this season helping guide the team to a second place finish after they were picked by most to miss the playoffs this year. The 26-year-old set a new PWHL shutout streak during the season spanning 226:09 minutes including three consecutive shutout wins. They added to the eight shutouts, a single season PWHL record, she recoded in the season alongside a 1.17 goals against average and a .953 save percentage. Frankel is the only goaltender to be voted a PWHL Goaltender of the Year finalist in three consecutive seasons.