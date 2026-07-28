From College Rinks to NHL Buildings: The Changing PWHL Arena Landscape

The Sirens committed to Prudential Center as their full-time home the following season, but attendance remained among the league's lowest. That began to change in 2025-26. A surge of interest following the Milano Cortina Olympics, combined with the franchise's first-ever game at Madison Square Garden—which drew a sold-out crowd of 18,006 and set a U.S. attendance record for a women's hockey game—helped lift the team's profile. By season's end, the Sirens had increased their average attendance by roughly 45 percent over the previous year, suggesting the market may finally be gaining traction after a difficult start.