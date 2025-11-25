Frost Hoping For Three-Peat After Emotional Banner Raising Night

As the 2024-25 Walter cup champions Minnesota Frost raised their championship banner to the rafters of Grand Casino Arena, fans remarked on the back to back champions success. Something Minnesota hasn’t had a lot of, especially in hockey.

“It was emotional, just remembering these moments and getting to relive them there for a few minutes before a game. It was awesome,” said head coach Ken Klee.

Minnesota won their second Walter Cup last May, this time on home ice.

“I think what was so special about last year was being able to do it in front of our fans, and so it was nice to, again, celebrate it one more time with our fans.” Said forward Kelly Pannek

Lots of hardwork went into the second Walter cup championship after losing key players and staff after their first season.

“It was really special. I caught myself just thinking back to those moments. I remember the goal. I remember our celebration, it just brings back a lot of cool memories.” said forward Taylor Heise

Many players on the Frost roster were apart of the initial Walter cup win back in the innagural season of the PWHL back in the 2023-24 season.

“We’ve done it twice and its pretty cool everytime you do it. And just to go back and look upon all that hard work was pretty cool.” Said Heise

Although the home opener ended with a tough loss in a round 1 rematch against the Toronto Scepters, the Minnesota Frost look to keep their heads up and go for a third Walter Cup championship.

The Frost may face difficulty in the season again after losing key players like Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson in the PWHL expansion. But it's not something they haven't faced before.

“That group was certainly special and I was glad to be apart of it,” said Klee. “Those banners are the kind of things that no one can take away from you,”.