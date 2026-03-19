Frost Roll Past Charge 5-0, Move Into Tie Atop PWHL Standings

"I thought our group had the start we wanted after coming off our last game," said head coach Carla MacLeod. "Sometimes this game is just a goofy game. You can have a good start, and suddenly, you look at the scoreboard, and you're like, oh, darn. But in the same breath, obviously, Gwyneth (Philips) wants that first goal back. She's an elite goalie, so we were trying to rally for her. She saved us in a lot of games this season. In general, I didn't think our first period was tilted as much as the scoreboard indicated.”