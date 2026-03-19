Frost Roll Past Charge 5-0, Move Into Tie Atop PWHL Standings

In their first meeting with Minnesota at Grand Casino Arena since the Frost won Game 4 of the Walter Cup Finals, the Ottawa Charge were quickly reminded of just how big that gap still is.
Taylor Heise scored 27 seconds in, extending her goal-scoring streak to four games, and the Frost never looked back. Grace Zumwinkle, Kaitlyn O'Donohue, and Kelly Pannek, with two goals on the night, rounded out the scoring in a 5-0 Minnesota win that extended the Frost's winning streak to four games and moved them into a tie atop the PWHL standings alongside the Boston Fleet. For O'Donohue, it marked her first professional goal in her second season in the league, while Pannek extends her lead in the season series to eight points (three goals, five assists). Maddie Rooney made 15 saves for her first shutout of the season, as she continues to have the strongest season of her PWHL career.
“She's been rock solid for us. Like I said early on, even when she wasn't rewarded and getting wins, she was still playing well," head coach Ken Klee said of Rooney's play this season. "We just weren't supporting her very well, so I think since maybe our second or third start, we've been trying to give her a lot better run support, which I know gives her a lot of confidence in the net knowing she can make saves when she needs to.”
For the Frost, it marked the 14th time this season in which at least five players have recorded a point, another indication of the strength of this team as the season winds down and they look to three-peat come playoff time. While they went 0-for-4 on the power play in this game, Minnesota didn't need it, as they were able to manage the pace of play at even strength without issue from puck drop to the final buzzer.
While for Ottawa, despite a lineup shuffle, they found themselves playing out the same story that has plagued the team all season long, and they remain their own worst enemy. Another slow start, penalty troubles, and difficulties generating chances throughout the game meant that they never had any momentum. They also saw another step back in their shots on goal, dropping from 17 in their overtime win against Vancouver, down to only 15 in this one. An unacceptable stat as they watch the Toronto Sceptres leapfrog them into the playoff picture.
"I thought our group had the start we wanted after coming off our last game," said head coach Carla MacLeod. "Sometimes this game is just a goofy game. You can have a good start, and suddenly, you look at the scoreboard, and you're like, oh, darn. But in the same breath, obviously, Gwyneth (Philips) wants that first goal back. She's an elite goalie, so we were trying to rally for her. She saved us in a lot of games this season. In general, I didn't think our first period was tilted as much as the scoreboard indicated.”
A bright spot for the Charge in this game was that goaltender Kendra Woodland made her professional debut, entering the game in relief in the first period. Woodland becomes the latest U SPORTS alumni to break into the PWHL after a successful career with the University of New Brunswick, where she became the winningest goalie in program history. Woodland didn't take long to settle into the game, finishing with 14 saves.
The game also marked a return to Minnesota by both Michela Cava and Brooke McQuigge, who received their Walter Cup rings prior to the game.
“It's obviously a little bittersweet feeling, just coming back and getting to see everybody yesterday," said Cava. "It's a fun rink to play in. I have nothing but good memories here, so I can't say anything bad about that, but it would have been nice to come out with the win today.”
With the win, the Frost evened the season series at two games apiece. Minnesota continues its home stand with a game against Vancouver on Saturday, while Ottawa's road trip continues with a match-up against Montreal in Winnipeg in the next chapter of the PWHL's Takeover Tour.