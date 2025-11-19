Full List Of PWHL Free Agents Following Training Camp Cuts

PWHL training camps are done and final 23-player rosters are due to the PWHL on November 19 at 5pm.

Players with an asterisk (*) beside their name have appeared in a PWHL game, and players with a circumflex (^) beside their name were 2025 PWHL Draft picks. Each player also has the team they were in camp with in brackets.

Here's a look at who is on the PWHL waiver wire. More moves could come prior to the PWHL's roster submission deadline, although the majority of players remaining on active rosters will fill full time or reserve positions with their team.

Forwards

Kristin Della Rovere* (Toronto)

Élizabeth Giguère* (Ottawa)

Alexandra Huszák (Ottawa)

Olivia Wallin^ (Seattle)

Chanreet Bassi^ (Vancouver)

Brianna Brooks^ (Vancouver)

Taylor Lind (Vancouver)

Alexis Paddington (New York)

Kira Juodikis (New York)

Audrey-Anne Veillette (Montreal)

Alyssa Machado (Minnesota)

Madison Mashuga (Minnesota)

Julia Nearis (Boston)

Chloé Aurard-Bushee* (Boston)

Kelly Babstock* (Boston)

Defenders

Emma Bergesen (Ottawa)

Vita Poniatovskaia (Ottawa)

Jessica Adolfsson (Ottawa)

Madison Clough (Vancouver)

Karley Garcia (Vancouver)

Kennesha Miswaggon (Vancouver)

Cameron Sikich (Minnesota)

Julia Shaunessy (Boston)

Olivia Muhn (Boston)

Goaltenders