Game Preview: Boston Fleet at Toronto Sceptres

The Boston Fleet embark on their first away game of the season, facing off against the Toronto Sceptres in an eagerly anticipated matchup. ​

Both teams are undefeated after one game. The Fleet took down the Montreal Victorire on Sunday, while the Sceptres earned a victory over the reigning champion Minnesota Frost in their opener. ​The Sceptres defeated the reigning champions, the Minnesota Frost, in their opener. ​

All-time, Toronto is 7-0-0-4 against the Fleet and 5-0-0-1 at home.

Boston seeks its first regulation win over Toronto today.

Players to Watch

​Despite a small sample, Susanna Tapani is the Fleet's player to watch after posting two points (1 G, 1 A) in game one. ​

Another Fleet player to watch is Aerin Frankel, who has not allowed a goal this season. ​

Turning to Toronto, Natalie Spooner is the player to watch, earning two assists in the first game. ​

Returns and Reunions

Fleet coach Kris Sparre is in his first season after an offseason hire and returns to his hometown today looking to remain undefeated as head coach. ​

Before the game, he shared his feelings about returning. ​

“This one means a great deal to me, having the chance to coach in my hometown,” Sparre said. “Our group is energised, and we’ve had a productive week of practice. I know everyone is eager to get into our next contest”. ​

Adding another layer to today's matchup, the game will be a reunion for two players. Boston’s Abby Newhook and Toronto’s Maggie Connors, childhood friends from Newfoundland and Labrador, will face off for the first time this afternoon.​

The puck will drop at 2 PM at the Coca-Cola Coliseum as both teams look to extend their winning streak.