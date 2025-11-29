Game Preview: Boston Fleet at Toronto Sceptres

The Boston Fleet embark on their first away game of the season, facing off against the Toronto Sceptres in an eagerly anticipated matchup.
Both teams are undefeated after one game. The Fleet took down the Montreal Victorire on Sunday, while the Sceptres earned a victory over the reigning champion Minnesota Frost in their opener. The Sceptres defeated the reigning champions, the Minnesota Frost, in their opener.
All-time, Toronto is 7-0-0-4 against the Fleet and 5-0-0-1 at home.
Boston seeks its first regulation win over Toronto today.
Despite a small sample, Susanna Tapani is the Fleet's player to watch after posting two points (1 G, 1 A) in game one.
Another Fleet player to watch is Aerin Frankel, who has not allowed a goal this season.
Turning to Toronto, Natalie Spooner is the player to watch, earning two assists in the first game.
Fleet coach Kris Sparre is in his first season after an offseason hire and returns to his hometown today looking to remain undefeated as head coach.
Before the game, he shared his feelings about returning.
“This one means a great deal to me, having the chance to coach in my hometown,” Sparre said. “Our group is energised, and we’ve had a productive week of practice. I know everyone is eager to get into our next contest”.
Adding another layer to today's matchup, the game will be a reunion for two players. Boston’s Abby Newhook and Toronto’s Maggie Connors, childhood friends from Newfoundland and Labrador, will face off for the first time this afternoon.
The puck will drop at 2 PM at the Coca-Cola Coliseum as both teams look to extend their winning streak.