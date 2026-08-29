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Goaltenders Will Make History At The 2027 PWHL Draft As Gascon And McNaughton Climb To The Top

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Ian Kennedy
Updated Aug 29, 2026, 13:15
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Whether it's Eve Gascon or Ava McNaughton, a goaltender will be selected higher than ever before in the 2027 PWHL Draft, as the elite duo will reshape the league's netminding landscape on their climb to the top of the class.

No goaltender has ever been selected in the first round of the PWHL Draft. In 2027, that will change, and it could come with not one, but two goalies chosen near the top. 

While the 2027 PWHL Draft class will remain one in flux as netminders decide whether or not to declare or utilize their extra season of eligibility, two netminders could land in the top five, and it's not out of the question that both could become top three picks. 

Those goaltenders, Eve Gascon and Ava McNaughton, have already represented Canada and USA respectively at the World Championships, and McNaughton at the 2026 Olympics as USA's third goalie. 

Atop the 2027 PWHL Draft class, most see Joy Dunne as the consensus first overall pick. She's been one of college hockey's best, and a key contributor to USA's gold medals at Worlds and the Olympics, while leading Ohio State.

Behind her however, is another wave of talented players. What makes the 2027 Draft class unique however, is the elite goaltending that could declare.

In 2023, Nicole Hensley was the highest PWHL Draft pick in the league's first draft that featured not only collegiate and European players, but also seasoned North American pros. In 2024, Gwyneth Philips was the first goalie chosen at 14th overall. She became the highest goalie picked out of the amateur ranks, and has since earned multiple PWHL Goaltender of the Year nominations, won the 2024 Playoff MVP award, and guided the Ottawa Charge to back-to-back Walter Cup finals. In 2025, Hannah Murphy was picked 15th overall by Seattle, and at the 2026 PWHL Draft, veteran Swiss netminder Andrea Brandli was the first goalie picked, again at 15th overall.

Whether it's Gascon or McNaughton, one will become the highest netminder ever selected in the PWHL Draft, and neither will make it out of the first round.

Eve Gascon highlightsmoreVideos

Both are capable of being starters immediately, and both project as longterm number one goalies in the PWHL. Gascon is Canada's best netminding prospect since Ann-Renee Desbiens, and she's predicted to be Canada's starter, taking the torch from Desbiens in the not-too-distant future.

Gascon was the 2025 WCHA Goaltender of the Year and a First Team All-American. McNaughton, who was the Second Team All-American won NCAA Goaltender of the Year that season despite being beat out by Gascon for conference honors. 

Gascon, 5-foot-10, made her Rivalry Series debut last season. The Minnesota-Duluth starter posted a 1.77 GAA and .942 save percentage, along with 10 shutouts in 35 appearances. McNaughton, 5-foot-11, who won back-to-back NCAA national titles with Wisconsin, posted a 1.35 GAA and .939 save percentage, along with eight shutouts in 32 games.

A third netminder in the class, Annelies Bergmann won't be far behind them based on team needs. She is a likely second round pick, and the Cornell starter has been on the cusp of USA's national program as well. Like Gascon, who played men's junior hockey in the QMJHL, Bergmann was the first woman to ever play in the NAHL appearing in a game with the Janesville Jets before moving to Cornell, where last season, the 6-foot-1 goalie posted a 1.93 GAA, .928 save percentage, and seven shutouts in 33 appearances.

The trio will reshape the PWHL's goaltending landscape adding not just a group with starting potential, but a group capable of stealing starting jobs on just about any team in the league.

They'll also make history with the highest goaltender, or goaltenders, selected in PWHL Draft history. Depending on the status of Joy Dunne, it's even conceivable one of these elite goalies goes first overall.

Ava McNaughtonEve GasconAnnelies BergmannPWHL DraftNCAA
PWHLCollege
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