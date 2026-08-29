Goaltenders Will Make History At The 2027 PWHL Draft As Gascon And McNaughton Climb To The Top
Ian KennedyUpdated Aug 29, 2026, 13:15featured
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Whether it's Eve Gascon or Ava McNaughton, a goaltender will be selected higher than ever before in the 2027 PWHL Draft, as the elite duo will reshape the league's netminding landscape on their climb to the top of the class.
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