Goaltenders Will Make History At The 2027 PWHL Draft As Gascon And McNaughton Climb To The Top

In 2023, Nicole Hensley was the highest PWHL Draft pick in the league's first draft that featured not only collegiate and European players, but also seasoned North American pros. In 2024, Gwyneth Philips was the first goalie chosen at 14th overall. She became the highest goalie picked out of the amateur ranks, and has since earned multiple PWHL Goaltender of the Year nominations, won the 2024 Playoff MVP award, and guided the Ottawa Charge to back-to-back Walter Cup finals. In 2025, Hannah Murphy was picked 15th overall by Seattle, and at the 2026 PWHL Draft, veteran Swiss netminder Andrea Brandli was the first goalie picked, again at 15th overall.