Goldeneyes Handed Third Loss In A Row, Gain One Point In OT Against League-Leading Fleet

The Goldeneyes had two penalties to kill in the middle frame, Mannon McMahon called for both infractions. The first game at 4:42 into the second, the call for interference as the Fleet prepared for their first player advantage of the game. Boston had six shot attempts on the power play, five of which made their way to Campbell, while the sixth and last was blocked by defender Thompson. The next penalty came just a few minutes later, McMahon headed to the box at 7:44 of the second period for cross-checking. The Fleet would get three shots on net during this chance, the Goldeneyes penalty kill continuing to improve as the game progressed.