Goldeneyes Olympians Prepping For A Playoff Push After A Magnificent Month In Milan

“I think in January, we spent a lot of time on the road. We were in and out the door, felt like [we were] just living out of a suitcase for the entire month,” Jenn Gardiner said on the shifts in schedule, also elaborating on Canada’s training camp in Switzerland and eventual travel to Italy. “It’s really a blessing that we get to be here for all of March and play some home games. We have the best building in the entire league, no question about it. We’re excited to get to be in this space to welcome other teams, not with open arms, but for a fight, just to get started here on Sunday. A lot of people have been missing Goldeneyes hockey, so we’re pretty excited to have them back in the [Pacific] Coliseum cheering us on.”