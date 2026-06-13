Gutted Seattle Torrent Have Six Secured Players And A Lot Of Building Ahead

This was a tough year for Serdachny as she didn’t make the Canadian Olympic team. She was able to tell her story in an article through The Athletic to emphasize the importance of mental health and in seeing these athletes as humans and not just players on the ice. Post-season, she touched on the fact that the Olympics impacted her play, but she was able to shift that after not making the team. “I came into the year, I'd say, a little bit timid in ways, trying to play a certain way, trying to make the Olympic team. Almost trying to play what I think they would want me to be rather than how I actually see myself playing. Just continuing to be confident with the puck, make smart plays, use my speed. I think that kind of a goal, which I was happy about by the end.”