Gwyneth Philips Has Another Brilliant Playoff Performance As The Charge Take Series Lead Against The Fleet

Many expected this series to be closely contested offensively, as each of their regular-season matchups had been. Ottawa entered the playoffs in dominant offensive fashion but has struggled to maintain that consistency or to find that same gear thus far in this series. As a result, Philips is often put in a position where she has to remain perfect game in and game out, and while she’s been playing on another level in this series, and shows no signs of stopping, expectations like that are unrealistic, even for the best of the best.