Gwyneth Philips Stands Tall As Ottawa Charge Steal A 3-2 Overtime Win In Vancouver

It doesn't have to be pretty, but with the clock winding down on the regular season, points are points.
In their first matchup since the record-setting trade on January 18, it was the Ottawa Charge who went into Pacific Coliseum and left with a 3-2 overtime win. The Charge takes the season series 3-1.
From start to finish, the Goldeneyes were the better of the two teams. They generated good plays in the offensive zone, closed gaps on Charge defenders, and frustrated the forwards. Vancouver got the shots on goal, but were just met by a goaltender who single-handedly put the team on her back. Gwyneth Philips finished with 34 saves in the win.
The Charge, who move to a perfect 4-0 in overtime this season, remain their own worst enemy. They were unable to find their game until late, once again allowed their opponent too many scoring opportunities, and were outshot 36-17. Ottawa's penalty troubles also continued, though they held Vancouver scoreless on four attempts. Without elite goaltending and a strong commitment to shot blocking, this game would have had a very different outcome.
"We are so good when we play on our toes," said head coach Carla MacLeod. "It just feels that maybe at moments, we lose that confidence piece of our game, but we know it's in us. It's not so much adjustments at this point in the season. It's more about making sure you can replicate what you know works."
Despite a shot clock that would indicate otherwise, it was the Charge who found the back of the net first, as the league-leading power play went to work. Fanuza Kadirova scored into the open net late in the second period, and following a lengthy review that likely had Ottawa fans suffering from flashbacks, the "no goal" call on the ice was overturned, giving the Charge the 1-0 lead.
Vancouver entered the third period with confidence, having outscored opponents 17-15 in the final frame, and that trend continued. Sarah Nurse, who had been Vancouver's strongest player on both sides of the puck all game long, scored her fifth of the season at the midway point of the third period to tie the game.
Sophie Jaques scored to give Vancouver their first lead of the game, and in doing so became just the fourth defender in league history to reach 40 career points.
"I think for me, getting a lot of pucks on net is a huge part of my game," said Jaques. "I'm going to try to use my shot whenever I can to generate rebounds and generate chances."
The celebration didn't last long, as in the final minute of the game, Ottawa's Sarah Wozniewicz beat Kristen Campbell to the top corner, tying the game and sending it to overtime. Rebecca Leslie scored at 2:59 of the extra frame to seal the improbable 3-2 win for the Charge.
"It was fortunate of Jenner to make a hard play in our d-zone and carry the puck forward," said Leslie. "I've been lucky to play with her this season, and she's always going to find me. And so I just kind of shot it through a screen."
This was a game that Vancouver had every right to win. They were undeniably the better team from start to finish, and, although it stings to see the playoffs slipping away, there was a lot to like about their game. For Ottawa, the points are critical as they continue fighting with the New York Sirens for the fourth spot, and that is what matters in the here and now. But if they want to return for another crack at the Walter Cup, there is a long list of areas to clean up.