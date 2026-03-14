Gwyneth Philips Stands Tall As Ottawa Charge Steal A 3-2 Overtime Win In Vancouver

This was a game that Vancouver had every right to win. They were undeniably the better team from start to finish, and, although it stings to see the playoffs slipping away, there was a lot to like about their game. For Ottawa, the points are critical as they continue fighting with the New York Sirens for the fourth spot, and that is what matters in the here and now. But if they want to return for another crack at the Walter Cup, there is a long list of areas to clean up.