Hamilton Acquires Contract Rights To Peyton Hemp

PWHL Hamilton has concluded Phase 4 of PWHL expansion by acquiring the contract of Ottawa Charge forward Peyton Hemp.
In the team's final move of Phase 4 of the PWHL’s Expansion Player Distribution Process, PWHL Hamilton acquired the contract rights to forward Peyton Hemp.
The former Ottawa Charge forward finished her rookie season with nine points through 30 regular-season games and one goal in the team's run to its second consecutive Walter Cup Finals. That goal tied Game 3 against Montreal before forward Rebecca Leslie scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute to play.
Hemp, who will reunite with her Charge teammates Brianne Jenner and Emily Clark, finished tied for second in rookie scoring on the team, and was one of only three members of the 2025 Draft class to score a shorthanded goal.
The University of Minnesota graduate played in 156 career regular-season games, finishing with 123 points over that span. Hemp has also represented the United States internationally at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.
The acquisition brings Hamilton's roster to the required 10 players, including: Riley Brengman, Allyson Simpson, Abby Hustler, Jenner, Clark, Alina Müller, Nicole Gosling, Zoe Boyd, and Kayle Osborne.