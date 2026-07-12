Hamilton Draftees Elyssa Biederman And Jade Iginla Ready To Make An Impact

PWHL Hamilton's inaugural roster is beginning to take shape, and two of the club's newest draft picks already have a vision of the roles they hope to play.
Forward Elyssa Biederman arrives as a versatile playmaker eager to complement Hamilton's veteran core, while Jade Iginla hopes to bring a physical, power-forward style to the expansion franchise while continuing to make an impact in the community away from the rink.
Selected by Hamilton in the fourth round (30th overall) following a standout career at Colgate University, Biederman was thrilled to hear her name called by a team she believes has already established a strong foundation.
"I was super happy with the outcome of the draft," Biederman said. "Hamilton had done a great job building the core with Müller, Jenner, Osborne, Gosling and all those players. Getting drafted there and seeing the veteran group they're building is super exciting."
She also looks forward to learning under head coach Kris Sparre after Hamilton general manager Meghan Duggan assembled one of the league's most intriguing expansion rosters.
While Biederman has earned a reputation as an offensively gifted forward, she believes her greatest strength is her versatility.
"I don't think production just means points," she said. "Production means producing positive momentum for your team."
After spending three seasons alongside first-overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková at Colgate, Biederman entered her senior season without her longtime linemate and was forced to adapt her game.
"It forced me to think of myself as a scorer and put myself in those scenarios more rather than being the person who sets up a scorer," she said. "I'm a very versatile player. I'll be happy to play with anyone and do whatever I need to do to set them up for success as well as myself."
That flexibility is one reason she believes she'll be able to contribute wherever Hamilton's coaching staff needs her.
"I'm a very playmaking, set-my-teammates-up kind of person," she said. "I think that'll translate really well with the power forwards and the star players they already have established. I hope to bring a playmaking ability where we get out of our zone quickly, transition quickly and have some fun in the offensive zone."
Despite being one of the smaller players entering the league, Biederman has belief that her game will translate to the professional level.
"I pride myself on my consistency and preparation," she said. "I've had amazing strength and conditioning coaches, skills coaches and mental training. Preparation is a big part of confidence."
The Michigan native is spending the offseason training alongside current PWHL players and fellow draft picks, which she believes will prepare her for the transition to training camp.
Hamilton's second-round pick (18th overall), Jade Iginla, is preparing for that same transition.
She wasn't in attendance for the PWHL Draft in Detroit, instead watching from home with her family, including her father Jarome, an NHL legend, and brothers Tij and Joe.
"We were all watching, and it was surprise and enjoyment and a lot of celebrating," she said.
Iginla spent one season at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minnesota, and the last four years at Brown University, where she steadily developed her game and helped the team to their first two winning seasons in the last 19 years.
As she looks ahead to Hamilton's inaugural season, she hopes to establish herself as a physical presence up front.
"I love to be a power forward, bring some scoring and play hard," Iginla said. "They obviously have a really good group. I'm really excited to meet everyone and I'll try to contribute however I can."
The forward recently attended the Women of Color Hockey Collective's camp, where she helped introduce more girls to the sport. She's been on the board for three years.
For Iginla, the organization's work is about more than representation.
"It's not talked about enough how expensive hockey is," she said. "Women of color are underrepresented in the sport, and we're trying to create an environment where everyone is welcome. But hockey's also really expensive."
"I think what really resonates with me is the funding that's been provided to buy equipment and pay team fees—to get the girls here for free. It's unbelievable."
Iginla's experience with the camp in Etobicoke this weekend is preparing her for living in the area and getting to know her new hockey home, which she is looking forward to.
PWHL Hamilton has a strong group of free agents with experience, and the rookies who will join them are ready to give the expansion team an influx of skill and confidence.
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